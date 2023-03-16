Maryland Flag Lowered In Honor Of Sheila Hixson, Longest Serving Woman In Maryland General Assembly

former Delegate Sheila Hixson

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland flag today was lowered in honor of former Delegate Sheila Hixson as a symbol of appreciation and honor for her life and legacy, which was celebrated during a memorial yesterday in Annapolis.

“Her example of excellence as a legislator and voice for the people will continue to resonate across Maryland,” said Governor Wes Moore. “Her legacy reminds us that women are writing our collective history every day, blazing trails for others to pass.”

Hixson engaged at the local level where she championed pragmatic progressive advancement.

When she arrived in Annapolis more than 45 years ago, there were only a few women legislators—she then became the longest serving woman in the General Assembly.