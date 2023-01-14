ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy announced appointments to the Minority Leadership team for the 2023 Legislative Session.

Delegate April Rose (District 5 – Carroll) will continue in the role of Assistant Minority Leader and Delegate Jay Jacobs (District 36 – Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, & Cecil) will continue in his role as Caucus Chairman. Delegate Jeff Ghrist (District 36) was reappointed to serve as Minority Parliamentarian.

Delegate Mike Griffith (District 35A – Harford & Cecil) has been appointed to serve as the Chairman of the Caucus Steering Committee. The Steering Committee is tasked with developing the legislative agenda for the Republican Caucus.

Delegates Buckel and Pippy also designated Ranking Members on each of the standing Committees in the House:

-Delegate Jeff Ghrist on Appropriations

-Delegate Steve Arentz (District 36) on Economic Matters

-Delegate Jay Jacobs on Environment & Transportation

-Delegate Matt Morgan (District 29A – St. Mary’s) for Health & Government Operations

-Delegate Rachel Muñoz (District 31 – Anne Arundel) for Judiciary

-Delegate Wayne Hartman (District 38C – Wicomico and Worcester) on Ways & Means

“Each member of our team is a strong leader in their own right,” said Delegate Buckel. “This is a dynamic mix of veteran and new legislators who will be instrumental in advancing our principles in Annapolis. I am grateful for their willingness to serve our Caucus and the people of Maryland in this capacity.”

In the Minority Whip structure, Delegate Brian Chisholm (District 31 – Anne Arundel) will continue to serve as Assistant Minority Whip. Delegate Wayne Hartman has been reappointed to serve as Chief Deputy Minority Whip. Deputy Minority Whips are: Delegate Susan McComas (District 34B – Harford), Delegate Charles Otto (District 38A – Somerset & Worcester), Delegate Seth Howard (District 30B – Anne Arundel), Delegate William Valentine (District 2A – Washington & Frederick), Delegate Teresa Reilly (District 35A – Harford & Cecil), and Delegate Kevin Hornberger (District 35B – Cecil).

“I am excited to work with this impressive team of public servants,” said House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy. “We have a great deal of work before us as the Republican Caucus, and these legislators are up to the task.”