BALTIMORE – Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.

In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Oct. 2, and the Lottery paid more than $29.6 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Sept. 26-Oct. 2:

$1 Million Prizes

$100,000 Prize

Ravens X5, Cheema Brothers BP, 17 Carroll Island Road, Middle River

$50,000 Prize

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Sept. 26-Oct. 2:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold Oct. 1 at Hob’s Citgo, 7115 North Point Road, Sparrows Point (unclaimed as of Oct. 3)

FAST PLAY

$172,210 High Roller Blackjack ticket sold Oct. 1 at Royal Farms #185, 118 Mount Carmel Road, Parkton (claimed)

KENO

$15,035 ticket sold Oct. 1 at Seabreeze Restaurant, 27130 South Sandgates Road, Mechanicsville (unclaimed as of Oct. 3)

$12,504 ticket sold Sept 29 at Subworks Pizza, 5319 Pulaski Highway, Perryville (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

$10,000 ticket sold Sept. 23 at Weis Market #111, 630 Baltimore Boulevard, Westminster (unclaimed as of Oct. 3)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold Sept. 25 at Ingleside Food Mart, 1022 Ingleside Avenue, Catonsville (unclaimed as of Oct. 3)

Three $25,000 tickets sold Oct. 2 at Express Food Mart, 4901 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights (all unclaimed as of Oct. 3)

Four $25,000 tickets sold Sept. 30 at New Market Service Center, 29233 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville (all unclaimed as of Oct. 3)

$25,000 ticket sold Sept. 26 at Speedy Convenience, 7101 Darlington Drive, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Oct. 3)

$25,000 ticket sold Sept. 27 at High’s #007, 9414 Scott Moore Way, Perry Hall (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Sept. 27 at Sunshine Ethio, 6907 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park (unclaimed as of Oct. 3)

POWERBALL

$50,000 ticket sold Sept. 28 at Lobby Shop 2, 1 North Charles Street, #6, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Oct. 3)

RACETRAX

$27,163 ticket sold Oct. 1 at Travel Centers of America, 7401 Assateague Drive, Jessup (unclaimed as of Oct. 3)

$11,156.10 ticket sold Oct. 1 at Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road, Silver Spring (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.