BALTIMORE – A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.

Meanwhile, a scratch-off player in Brooklyn Park claimed a prize worth $250,000, and four other scratch-off players in Baltimore City (3) and Chesapeake Beach claimed $100,000 prizes last week.

In all, 46 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Oct. 9, and the Lottery paid more than $35.8 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Oct. 3-Oct. 9

$250,000 Prize

· Lady Luck, 7-Eleven #23753, 4000 Ritchie Highway, Brooklyn Park

$100,000 Prizes

· Show Me $1,000,000!, Moravia Shell, 5920 Moravia Road, Baltimore

· Show Me $1,000,000!, Lombard Liquor and Bar, 1000 West Lombard Street, Baltimore

· Money Rush, Erdman Exxon, 3320 Erdman Ave., Baltimore

· $100,000 Extreme Cash, Twin Beach Convenient Mart, 8426 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach

$50,000 Prizes

· Extreme Green, Courthouse Exxon, 700 Rockville Pike, Rockville

· Power Spot Multiplier, Martins #6425, 24 Rising Sun Towne Center, Rising Sun

· Deluxe Crossword 7th Edition, R&R Convenience and Deli, 812 Guilford Ave., Baltimore

$20,000 Prizes

· Ravens X2, Aquaheart Exxon, 720 Aquaheart Road, Glen Burnie

· Lady Luck, Ballenger Beer & Spirits, 5862 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick

$10,000 Prizes

· Million Dollar Mega Multiplier, Eastover Pure, 5401 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill

· Million Dollar Mega Multiplier, Lynwood Square Wine & Spirits, 6010 Marshalee Drive, Suite 260, Elkridge

· Lady Luck, Post Road Liquors, 1123 Revolution Street, Havre de Grace

· Lady Luck, Quarterfield Liquors, 7702 Quarterfield Road, Glen Burnie

· Lady Luck, Liberty Dash In, 8200 Liberty Road, Milford Mill

· Show Me $1,000,000!, Royal Farms #267, 1825 Perryville Road, Perryville

· Gold Bar Bingo 3rd Edition, Dolfield BP, 3601 Dolfield Ave., Baltimore

· $100,000 Crossword 6th Edition, 7-Eleven #11617, 7201 East Baltimore Street, Highlandtown

· Ravens X5, 7-Eleven #346448, 3500 Boston Street, Suite E, Baltimore

· Cash Is King, Carroll Mart, 259 Belle Mill Road, Elkton

· Bingo X10 5th Edition, Dash In #12091, 11001 Livingston Road, Fort Washington

· Mega 7s, Landover Hills Exxon, 6579 Annapolis Road, Landover

· Money Explosion, Wawa #584-E, 5955 Crain Highway La Plata

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Oct. 3-Oct. 9

FAST PLAY

· $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold Oct. 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli, 2011 Veirs Mill Road, Suite A, Rockville (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)

MULTI-MATCH

· $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket sold Sept. 30 (for the Oct. 3 drawing) at Weis Market #285, 13300 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)

MEGA MILLIONS

· $20,004 ticket sold Oct. 4 at Safeway #1715, 403 Redland Blvd., Rockville (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)

· $10,000 ticket sold Oct. 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar, 12955 Wisteria Drive, Germantown (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)



PICK 5

· Two $50,000 tickets sold Oct. 4 at High Bridge Market Place, 6201 High Bridge Road, Bowie (both claimed)

· Two $25,000 tickets sold Oct. 4 at Carroll Mart, 259 Belle Mill Road, Elkton (both claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Oct. 4 at Stadium Osprey, 501 East 33rd Street, Baltimore (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Oct. 5 at Stadium Osprey, 501 East 33rd Street, Baltimore (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Oct. 3 at Centerway Mini Mart, 109-A Centerway Road, Greenbelt (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Oct. 4 at Harford Marathon, 2101 Harford Road, Baltimore (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Oct. 3 at Salisbury Quick Stop, 2513 North Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)

· $25,000 ticket sold Oct. 8 at Chillum Wine & Spirits, 5813 Eastern Avenue, Hyattsville (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)

· $25,000 ticket sold at Giant #315, 7546 Annapolis Road, Hyattsville (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)

· $25,000 ticket sold Oct. 8 at US Fuel, 6100 Moravia Park Road, Baltimore, (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)

POWERBALL

· $50,000 ticket sold Oct. 5 at W Express, 5143 River Road, Bethesda (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)

RACETRAX

· $41,587.50 ticket sold Oct. 8 at 8 Days A Week Liquors, 1700 Taylor Ave., Parkville (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)

· $41,308 ticket sold Oct. 7 at Landover Hills Exxon, 6579 Annapolis Road, Landover (unclaimed as of Oct. 11)

· $25,434 ticket sold at Liquor Mart, 833 Taylor Ave., Towson (claimed)

· $14,086 ticket sold Oct. 3 at Dodge Park Sunoco, 7620 Landover Road, Hyattsville (claimed)

· $13,787.50 ticket sold Oct. 3 at Liquor Outlet, 9824 Liberty Road, Randallstown (claimed)

· $11,642 ticket sold Oct. 7 at To To Market, 3949 Erdman Ave., Baltimore (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, Maryland Lottery and Gaming has awarded more than $31.5 billion in prizes to Lottery players and more than $18.6 billion in Lottery profit to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, go to mdlottery.com. Please remember to play responsibly and within your budget. For confidential help or information about gambling problems, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER.