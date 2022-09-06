Maryland Municipal League Names Calvert Woman As New CEO

Theresa Kuhns

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Municipal League (MML) Board of Directors has selected Theresa Kuhns as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 24, 2022. Kuhns was selected from a national search which yielded a pool of more than 110 applicants.

The MML Board-appointed Search Committee and the Board of Directors voted unanimously in favor of Kuhns.

“The Board and I are confident that Theresa is the right person to take the helm as we begin our next chapter,” President of the MML Board of Directors, Denise Mitchell, Mayor Pro Tem, College Park “She is a seasoned leader with significant advocacy leadership in Annapolis and will lead our efforts as we continue to serve as the voice for 157 municipalities of Maryland.”

Kuhns’s background includes advocating on behalf of Maryland Realtors® and the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®. She was Vice President of Government Affairs with the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® and a contract lobbyist for the Maryland Realtors®. Previously, Kuhns led the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Chairman of the Board of Directors office and managed the Chamber’s national political program in the office of Congressional and Public Affairs.

“Finding the next leader of MML after 27 years of Scott Hancock’s steady hand was a daunting task. It required casting a broad net and thorough review of all candidates,” said Jacob Day, MML Past-President and Chair of the Search Committee. “I am proud and excited that we found a person skilled, passionate, and eager to inspire a new era for MML. Theresa will be a marvelous and visionary steward, advocate, and leader for Maryland’s municipalities.”

Kuhns will be introduced to the MML membership at the 2022 Fall Conference in Annapolis on October 9, 2022, with an official start date of October 24, 2022.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the great work of the League to serve as the voice for the 1.5 million Marylanders it represents.” said Kuhns. “From our engaged elected leadership to an expert staff in Annapolis, we will continue to lead and share the impact Maryland municipalities have on the quality of life in Maryland.”

Kuhns received a B.A. in political science from Kutztown University in 2001, executive leadership from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business in 2005 and is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Southern Maryland.

About Maryland Municipal League

The Maryland Municipal League, founded in 1936, is a non-profit membership association of Maryland cities and towns. Representing all 157 municipalities of the State, the League is recognized and respected as the leading advocate for the common interests of Maryland’s cities and towns. The League is highly regarded for its ability to deal with emerging issues, legislative effectiveness, advocacy activities, educational programs, and professional staff.