ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) welcomed 13 new officers following graduation of its 63rd Basic Recruit Class on October 14.
The ceremony at Sandy Point State Park was the culmination of 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. Their coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation. The recruits faced challenging tasks that tested their strength, such as enduring OC spray and undergoing water survival training.
In front of supportive friends and family, these proud graduates raised their right hand and took the oath to protect Maryland’s citizens and resources on a beautiful fall day.
Addressing the graduates, NRP Superintendent Colonel G. Adrian Baker reminded the new officers of their unique and important role in protecting Maryland’s resources, and to maintain their integrity in all circumstances.
The new officers will be assigned to patrol districts across the state and complete their formal police training in the field under the supervision of experienced officers.
The 13 new officers are:
Jodi M. Bentz of Williamsport, Washington County
Coby T. Blum of Hagerstown, Washington County
Jayden M. Carter of Woodsboro, Frederick County
Joseph R. Choquette of Parkville, Baltimore County
Sonia Y. Dohrn of Great Mills, St. Mary’s County
Taylor P. Horchar of Fallston, Harford County
Emily J. Lichtenberger of Ocean Pines, Worcester County
Donald R. Medtart III of Sparrows Point, Baltimore County
Stacey M. Shockley of Millington, Kent County
Evan P. Stiles of Galestown, Dorchester County
Stephen E. Street of Mount Airy, Carroll County
Ryan J. Waugh of Perry Hall, Baltimore County
Ryan D. Whittington of Taneytown, Carroll County
Tracing its roots to 1868, NRP is the oldest statewide police force in Maryland and one of the oldest state conservation law agencies in the United States.
