Maryland Seafood Festival Returns To Annapolis City Dock

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Seafood Festival will return to Susan Campbell Park Annapolis City Dock on Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20, 2023. The Seafood Festival got its start at City Dock decades ago, before moving to Sandy Point State Park. This is the first year the festival will return to City Dock and the City of Annapolis.

ROAD CLOSURES AND PARKING RESTRICTIONS: Dock Street from the Harbormaster’s Office on Craig Street to Susan Campbell Park will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning 6 a.m. on Friday, August 18 through noon on Monday, August 21. There will be restricted/reserved parking on Prince George’s Street from Craig Street to the waterfront.

PARKING BEST BETS: Hillman Garage (150 Duke of Gloucester) is open and now has 590 parking spaces. Use ParkMobile, scan the QR code on signage around the garage, or pay using cash or card at the kiosks at the exits. With the City’s new gateless entry and exit system, parking must be paid within 15 minutes of entering the garage. Parking is also available at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Gate 5). Maryland Seafood Festival has arranged for $10 prepaid/reserved parking through ParkMobile on the Maryland Seafood Festival website.

SATURDAY, Aug. 19: The Festival opens to the public at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Musical performances on the Main Stage will begin at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day. The Crab Soup Cook-Off will begin at 11:30 a.m. under the Beer & Oyster Tent. The soup typically runs out by 2:30 p.m. The Beer & Oyster Tent will later host beer and oyster tastings from 3 to 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, Aug. 20: The Festival opens to the public at 11 a.m. on Sunday with music on the Main Stage throughout the day. Beer and oyster tastings will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m. under the Beer & Oyster Tent. The festival concludes at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

COST PER DAY: Presale/General Admission tickets are $15 advance/$20 at the door. Add the Crab Soup Cook Off $15 advance/$20 at the door (tickets are required to enter the tasting pavilion). Other add-ons: half-dozen steamed crabs for $40 pre-order only; Naptown Seafood Sampler ($25 advance/$30 at the door) includes eight samples from local restaurants plus a drink.