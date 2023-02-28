ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Recreational crabbers in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, including Maryland tributaries of the Potomac River, will be subject to catch limits beginning April 1st and ending June 30th, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

According to the updated restrictions, non-professional crabbers on unlicensed boats can keep up to 24 male crabs if only one unlicensed person is aboard, and 48 male crabs if two or more unlicensed people are aboard.

Meanwhile, licensed vessels are able to transport up to one bushel of male crabs and any number of approved or unlicensed passengers.

The implementation of these restrictions follows the Chesapeake Bay’s lowest crab count since 1990 according to the Baywide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey conducted in 2022.

Total of 227 million crabs in the bay, with adult male crabs accounting for only 12% of the 2022 tally. The number of juvenile crabs in 2022 was 101 million, a little increase from 86 million in 2021, but the third year in a row of below-average recruitment.

The abundance of female spawning age declined from 158 million crabs in 2021 to 97 million crabs in 2022. Furthermore, the findings revealed that there were 28 million adult male crabs, the lowest adult male abundance on record.

Mike Luisi, Director, Monitoring and Assessment Division, Fishing and Boating Services, Maryland Department of Natural Resources said, “While a robust spawning stock was a good indicator that management is working, the low level of juvenile and male crabs is reason for concern, and those segments of the population will need to be closely monitored throughout the crabbing season.”

When the 2023 survey is completed, the Department of Natural Resources will release the recreational crab catch and possession limitations for July through December.

