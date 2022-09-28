ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today announced that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday (Sept. 29). The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by Maryland jurisdiction as follows:

o September 29: Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Somerset and Worcester counties

o September 30: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil and Charles counties

o October 1: Frederick, Garrett and Montgomery counties

o October 3: Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Prince George’s counties

o October 4: Baltimore City and St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington and Wicomico counties

o October 5: Baltimore County

Voters who have already requested a mail-in ballot should review the above mailing schedule and anticipate it will take up to five days for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver their ballots.

On Thursday (Sept 29), SBE will begin sending the first round of emails with unique ballot links to U.S.-based voters who have requested their ballots electronically.

Ballot Drop Boxes

In addition, yesterday SBE began the process of delivering and installing official ballot drop boxes across the state. SBE anticipates it will take five days to deliver and install all 281 ballot drop boxes. A list of the ballot box locations is available online (in Spanish)

Voters who choose to utilize ballot drop boxes may submit their properly completed mail-in ballots at any official drop box in their county of residence. Ballots may be submitted from the time a ballot box is installed and opened until Nov. 8 at 8pm. Ballot boxes will be locked promptly at 8pm on Nov. 8.

Important Deadlines

Eligible Marylanders may register to vote in advance of the Nov. 8 election using SBE’s online application page or completing an application in-person at their local board of elections office. The advance deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18.

Voters should also ensure their registration information is up to date by Oct. 18. Voters can review and update their registration information online or by visiting their local board of elections office.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot sent by the U.S. Postal Service is Nov. 1. The deadline to request a link to a mail-in ballot is Nov. 4.

Early Voting and Election Day Voting Locations

SBE encourages voters to review the final list of early voting centers, which is posted here (in Spanish). Some of the early voting center locations changed following July’s Primary Election. Early voting will be held from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3. Early voting centers will be open each day during that window from 7am to 8pm.

The complete list of Election Day polling locations is posted toward the bottom of the 2022 Elections landing page under “Polling Place and Precinct Reports.” The best option for individual voters to identify their polling place is to use the Voter Look-Up website. Election Day polling places will be open Nov. 8 from 7am to 8pm.

SBE intends to add online maps displaying early voting centers, election day polling places and ballot drop box locations to the Voter Look-Up site soon. Voters are encouraged to check the page in coming days to take advantage of the mapping features.

Election Judges

Marylanders interested in serving as election judges can complete SBE’s online interest form to be considered for this important civic role. Residents can also contact their local board of elections for more information on serving as an election judge.