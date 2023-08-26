The Maryland Forest Service is among the Department of Natural Resources units with displays and activities at the Maryland State Fair. Photo by Megan McGinn-Meals, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

TIMONIUM, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and partners will bring displays, exhibits, and programs themed around Outdoor Recreation to the 2023 Maryland State Fair in Timonium.

Fairgoers are invited to visit the exhibits located in the Mosner Miller Building, to talk with field experts and learn more about fishing and hunting, wildlife found in Maryland, and recreational opportunities in our state forests and parks. This year, visitors can try out a boating simulator, enjoy interactive games, and explore a kids’ camping cabin. Information will also be available for those interested in learning more about careers with the department.

The Department of Natural Resources will be actively recruiting for new staff in positions including foresters and park rangers, conservation law enforcement officers, biologists, administrative professionals, and more. Job applications, information, and other resources will be available for people interested in joining the department.

“The Maryland State Fair is a great opportunity to connect with our fellow Marylanders and introduce them to the many outdoor recreation activities in our state parks and lands,” Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “Our experts will be at the fair to meet people from across the state and take part in this annual Maryland tradition. Please stop by our booths inside the Mosner Miller Building, enjoy the air conditioning, and learn about the diverse outdoor activities that make Maryland a great place to live and visit.”

The Maryland State Fair takes place for three long weekends this year: Thursday, Aug. 24 – Sunday, Aug. 27; Thursday, Aug. 31 – Labor Day Monday, Sept. 4; and Thursday, Sept. 7 – Sunday, Sept. 10.

More information about the Maryland State Fair is available at marylandstatefair.com, and about the Department of Natural Resources at dnr.maryland.gov.