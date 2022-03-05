PIKESVILLE, Md. – The Maryland State Police continue to monitor developments in preparation of potential commercial, recreational and passenger vehicle convoys planned by drivers from across the country.

Law enforcement, transportation and emergency management agencies in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. are jointly assessing the situation as it develops. Agencies will allocate personnel and additional resources based upon analysis of the situation to ensure safety on our roadways and minimize potential traffic disruptions throughout the region.

In addition to road patrol troopers, troopers from our Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Automotive Safety Enforcement Division are prepared to assist public safety partners in Maryland and neighboring states to address any violations of law and to maintain the free flow of traffic.

Citizens are also reminded of the potential for misinformation and disinformation that could be spread on social media in regards to potential protests. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the region will provide pertinent updates as needed. Follow roads.maryland.gov for the latest traffic alerts.

Elena Russo

Spokesperson