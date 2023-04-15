COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred yesterday afternoon in Prince George’s County on the Capital Beltway.

The deceased pedestrian is identified as Olumide Stephen, 55, of Washington, D.C. Stephen was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. He was the driver of a silver 2021 Toyota Highlander involved in the crash.

At about 2 p.m. today, troopers from the College Park Barrack arrived on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on the right shoulder of southbound I-495, prior to Baltimore Avenue in College Park, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Toyota Highlander, later identified as Stephen, was outside of his vehicle changing his right rear passenger side tire. He had his hazard lights/flashers activated at the time of the crash.

For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of a black 2010 Toyota Prius, identified as Surya Padmanabhan, 21, of Boyds, Maryland, ran off of the road. He traveled on to the southbound shoulder when he struck the rear of the Highlander and the pedestrian.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with lane closures. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS also responded for assistance. The Maryland State Police Crash team continues the investigation.