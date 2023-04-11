Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday evening in Prince George’s County.

At about 9:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of southbound U.S. Route 301 north of Excalibur Road in Bowie, Maryland to investigate a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda Pilot was traveling south in the left lane on Route 301 north of Excalibur Road.

The pedestrian, identified as James David King, 58, was walking in the travel portion of the left lane. The Honda struck the pedestrian, who was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Honda briefly left the scene, but returned shortly thereafter. The road was closed for about two hours after the crash. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-669-8103.

The case remains under investigation.