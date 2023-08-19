HOLLYWOOD, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred late Friday evening in St. Mary’s County.

Shortly before 10:55 p.m. on Friday, two troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a home in the 44000 block of West Mervell Court in Hollywood, Maryland, for a report of a possible suicidal person. According to a preliminary investigation, the troopers – a four-year veteran of the Department and a recent graduate of the Maryland State Police Academy – approached the front door of the home, where they were met by Anthony Oliveras Jr., 22, of Hollywood, Maryland.

Investigators said Oliveras, who was armed with a knife, stepped outside of the residence and lunged toward one of the troopers,attempting to stab him. The knife pierced the trooper’s uniform and ballistic vest.

Both troopers fired their agency issued firearms, striking Oliveras. The two troopers, along with another trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack and a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the latter two whom arrived after the shooting, immediately rendered aid until emergency medical service personnel arrived.

Oliveras was transported by ambulance by the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtownbefore being flown by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South arrived on the scene to lead the investigation of the shooting. The State Police Internal Affairs Unit also responded and is conducting a concurrent investigation. Both troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as is procedure.

Assistance was also provided by crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office has also been contacted.

Maryland State Police are consulting with the IndependentInvestigations Division at the Office of the Attorney General’s Office as this investigation continues. No charges have been filed at this time.

