Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Releases Top 5 Most Wanted For March 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack has released a list of the five most wanted individuals in St. Mary’s County for March 2023.

These individuals are wanted by the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack on active warrants.

The following individuals are currently being sought after:

-Kristina M. Alvey, 29 of Lexington Park, MD – numerous FTA Narcotics Charges and Trespassing/Disorderly Conduct

-Deborah L. Evans, 68 of Lexington Park, MD – FTA Driving While License was Suspended ×6

-Glenn R. Battle, 36 of Mechanicsville, MD – FTA Driving While License was Suspended and Driving Without a Required License

-Robert I. Blackistone, 63 of Tall Timbers, MD – FTA Public Intoxication and FTA Possess/Issue Forged Currency

-Stephanie M. Taylor, 26 of Great Mills, MD – FTA Narcotics Charges

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 ×0 and reference “Top 5 Most Wanted for March 2023”.

All information will be kept anonymous.

