LA PLATA, Md. – On August 15, the Maryland State Police released an update on the recent fatal hit and run in La Plata.

The Jaguar has been identified as a 2016 or newer F Pace SUV. The vehicle will have under carriage damage to its windscreen/airdam and will be missing its right rear wheel well cover. Below is a picture of an exemplar vehicle:

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, at approximately 2117 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) north of Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Rd) for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a Harley Davidson MC operated by John Milton Jones (57 yoa) of Heathsville, VA was traveling on southbound United States Route 301 north of Maryland Route 234. At the same time, a Kia Rio operated by Stanley Chrusciel (68 yoa) of Clinton, MD was in lane number one slowing as he approached the left turn lane for Maryland Route 234. For unknown reasons, the Harley Davidson collided into the rear of the Kia. Mr. Jones was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in lane number one of southbound United States Route 301. Two unknown vehicles subsequently struck Mr. Jones while he laid in the road and did not remain at the scene.

Investigators believe one of the two vehicles was a Jaguar. Investigators are still trying to identify the model of the Jaguar and the other vehicle involved. Mr. Jones sustained injuries not compatible with life and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has knowledge of the unknown vehicle(s) is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at 301-392-1200 or Sergeant

J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing. (23- MSP-028550)