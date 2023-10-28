Maryland State Tree Nursery Now Taking Orders For Spring 2024 Planting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces that its online tree seedling catalog is now open and accepting orders for spring 2024 planting from the John S. Ayton State Forest Tree Nursery.

This year’s catalog features more than 55 species, with a few different choices from last year. Also the nursery is excited to announce the return of Wye Oak seedlings for sale for the first time since 2018. This special offering of seedlings grown from clones of Maryland’s historic Wye Oak is now available for ordering from the Department of Natural Resources online store.

Property owners can also call their local Maryland Forest Service office for information about site conditions, species selection, and financial incentives for which they may qualify.

Seedling and Wye Oak orders will be delivered via UPS in March or April 2024, depending on the area, with seedling delivery right to the recipient’s door.