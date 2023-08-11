Maryland Tax-Free Week Is Coming Up!

Photo by Erik McLean on Unsplash

MARYLAND – As back-to-school season approaches, so does Maryland’s annual tax-free week.

From August 13 – 19, qualifying merchandise such as clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less (per item) will be exempt from Mayland’s 6 percent sales tax. However, some items, such as briefcases, suitcases, and purses, are not exempt and remain taxable.

Tax-free shopping also extends to online purchases if the order is placed and paid for within the allotted tax-free period.

While this week is mainly geared toward helping students and families acquire all of their needed back-to-school supplies, anyone can take advantage of this year’s tax-free week!

What will you be purchasing during this year’s tax-free week? Let us know in the comments below!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com