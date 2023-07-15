Maryland’s Buy Local Week (July 21 – 31, 2023) Invites You To Support Local Farms And Producers!

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a Division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, asks all Marylanders to pledge their support for Maryland farmers and producers by choosing to buy and enjoy Maryland grown, harvested, and made farm products during Buy Local Week (July 21 through July 31, 2023).

The statewide Maryland Buy Local Challenge ‘Buy Local Week’ and Buy Local Challenge ‘Celebration’ Event offer many opportunities for consumers to find, buy and enjoy the freshest and most flavorful Maryland farm products during Buy Local Week and year-round.

Visit the Buy Local Challenge website at www.buylocalchallenge.com and Maryland Buy Local Challenge on Facebook to discover the delicious bounty of Maryland’s fields and farms and find Buy Local Week resources and highlights in person and virtually including show off your ‘buy local’ purchases and ‘take the pledge’ to win prizes; learn recipes and techniques to bring delicious farm foods to your table with In a Cook’s Kitchen’ cookery demonstrations; find statewide guides to neighborhood farms and farmers’ markets, and while you are out shopping look out for bright blue Buy Local Challenge giveaway shopping totes at participating Southern Maryland farmers markets.

During Buy Local Week the Maryland Market Money (MMM) food access program will be supporting a “Buy Local Bonus Bucks” promotion; all customers shopping with their federal nutrition benefits (SNAP/P-EBT/FMNP/WIC) at participating Maryland Market Money farmers markets, farm stands, and CSAs across Maryland will receive an extra $5 Buy Local Bonus in addition to their Maryland Market Money match during Buy Local Week. Find the full list of MMM locations at www.marylandmarketmoney.org/mmmlocations.

“Local food is an investment in our future and quality of life; by supporting local farmers today, you help to ensure farms continue to thrive and provide access to fresh nutritious foods for our communities tomorrow and into the future,” commented Susan McQuilkin, SMADC marketing executive. “And with every purchase you make from a local farm you get a bonus gift – you help preserve the natural beauty of Maryland’s farm fields and open spaces that make this state so special.”

For more information on the Buy Local Challenge and Buy Local Week and how you can shop, support and celebrate Maryland’s farms and producers, visit buylocalchallenge.com, and find details and tickets for the upcoming Buy Local ‘Celebration’ Event in St. Mary’s County on July 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales – a farmers market style festival featuring over 39 Maryland farmers, producers, makers of artisanal beverages, local crafts, plus tastings, and family entertainment. For Buy Local resources in Southern Maryland visit SMADC’s ‘Get our Guides’ page at www.SMADC.com. The Maryland Buy Local Challenge is promoted in partnership with the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

The 2023 Buy Local Challenge Celebration is sponsored in part by Platinum Sponsor – Maryland Department of Agriculture Maryland’s Best & ‘Maryland’s Best Seafood’; Diamond Sponsor – St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development; Gold Sponsors – Calvert County Department of Economic Development, MARBIDCO (Maryland Agricultural & Resource-Based Industry Dev. Corporation) and

Southern Maryland National Heritage Area; Silver Sponsor – Rural Maryland Council (RMC).