Maryland’s Deer Firearm Season Opens With 7% Increase In Harvest. Sika deer in the marsh, photo by Earl Blansfield, submitted to Maryland DNR Photo Contest.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Hunters reported harvesting 10,864 deer  on the opening weekend of the 2023 Maryland firearm season from Nov. 25-26, according to data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The overall deer harvest was 7% higher than last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,159 deer. 

The harvest total included 5,617 antlered and 4,880 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 193 antlered and 174 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 9.

“Cooler temperatures prevailed for the firearm season opener and hunters took advantage of the cooler weather to put additional venison in the freezer,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Firearms season remains our most popular deer season and is vital to managing the state’s healthy deer population. There is still plenty of great hunting left in the season and is a great opportunity to mentor a new hunter.”

Hunters harvested 2,293 deer on the Sunday of the opening weekend. The Sunday harvest represented more than 20% of the total for the two days, despite not being open in all counties.

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,323 antlered deer, a 16% increase. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 4,487 antlered and 5,054 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest was up 9% while the antlerless harvest increased 4% from last year in the region.

Junior hunters harvested 2,225 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 11-12. The harvest was 8% higher than the official harvest of 2,063 last year. Juniors registered 1,531 antlered and 694 antlerless deer.

Unofficial results by county are as follows:

CountyJunior Hunt,
Nov. 11-12, 2023		Opening Weekend Firearm Season,
Nov. 25-26, 2023		   
    Saturday Sunday Weekend
Total		   
 AntleredAntlerlessJunior
Total		AntleredAntlerlessTotalAntleredAntlerlessTotal    
Allegany15029179333033387087420   
Anne Arundel112137268140151934174   
Baltimore301141177213390***390   
Calvert1610265794151141731182   
Caroline323971146222368295887455   
Carroll121631844674679341221372591,193   
Cecil402464138165303344074377   
Charles432063119131250353267317   
Dorchester             
whitetail391756124136260224466326   
sika181432114922064662108314   
Frederick1958227755346210151231522751,290   
Garrett2769236854405441790179723   
Harford221537128172300304979379   
Howard1210227095165***165   
Kent5026761892164055081131536   
Montgomery443074132139271232649320   
Prince George’s78156665131***131   
Queen Anne’s451762163242405396099504   
Somerset             
whitetail35195499117216445094310   
sika0003030003   
St. Mary’s27224982110192133649241   
Talbot282048107157264333669333   
Washington1435219542019561512358181796   
Wicomico             
whitetail81341151311733044986135439   
sika303191231741142   
Worcester             
whitetail63381011751923676168129496   
sika0004480008   
Total1,5316942,2254,6323,9398,5711,1781,1152,29310,864   
*Sunday hunting not permitted.                

