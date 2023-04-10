Maryland's Longest-Serving Election Administrator Linda Lamone Announces Retirement

Linda Lamone

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – At the last meeting of the Board on March 29, 2023, Administrator of Elections Linda Lamone announced her retirement from that position effective September 1, 2023. We wish to thank Administrator Lamone for the steadfast and exemplary job she has done over the past twenty-four years of supervising and guiding the conduct of elections here in Maryland.

Both the State Board and the position of Administrator of Elections were established by law in 1998. Since that time Administrator Lamone has been the one constant in Maryland’s elections, serving as chief election officer through twelve election cycles.

Administrator Lamone has served Maryland with distinction and integrity, and for that the Board wishes to express its fullest gratitude.

Today, the Board is beginning the process of appointing Maryland’s next Administrator of Elections. In accordance with the Election Law Article of the Maryland Code, the State Board of Elections is responsible for the identification and appointment of the Administrator of Elections.

To that end, the Board will be holding a special meeting in the near future, before the next scheduled monthly meeting on May 4, 2023, to begin fulfilling its statutory responsibility of selecting an Administrator.

The Board aims to have an appointment completed before the effective date of Administrator Lamone’s retirement, to make the transition as seamless as possible.