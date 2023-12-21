Maryland’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up Beginning January 1, 2024

MARYLAND – All companies in Maryland must pay minimum wage employees $15 an hour.

Companies that employ people under the age of 18 must pay an employee a wage that equals at least 85% of the state’s minimum wage. Workers who get tips will not be affected by the new law. If they earn more than $30 a month in tips, they will continue to receive $3.63 an hour.

In 2019, the state passed a law that increases the minimum wage by 4% every year until 2025. On July 1, 2025, the Commissioner will examine the Consumer Price Index and decide if a minimum wage increase is necessary.

