Maxine Mikels Botting, 84 of Solomons, MD passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 at Asbury Solomons after enduring a long journey with Alzheimer’s.

She was born on June 12, 1938 in Troy, OH to the late Roy Mikels and Edna Mauk Mikels.

Maxine graduated from Troy High School in 1956. She continued her education at Miami University of Ohio where she studied Math and earned her Bachelor’s Degree, cum laude. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa. Upon graduation she was employed as a Computer Programmer for the Department of Defense at Dahlgren, VA. That is where she met her loving husband, Paul Martin Botting, and they married June 25, 1960 in Troy, OH. They spent 60 years together before his passing in October of 2020. After taking a break to raise the two children she and Paul adopted, Maxine returned to the work force and continued on with her career in computer science. She later moved to St. Mary’s County in July of 2019 from Gaithersburg, MD where she resided for over 50 years. Maxine was fiercely independent, believing she could do anything she put her mind to, and thus provided an incredible role model to her children and those around her. She enjoyed being outdoors, hiking Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park, skiing in Colorado, and later flower gardening. She even hybridized and named a Daylily, Laura’s Double Delight, after her granddaughter, Laura. She was also an avid reader, especially mystery novels, she enjoyed going to the symphony, and working Suduko puzzles. The birth of her second granddaughter, Caroline, was a great joy to Maxine especially seeing and holding her as a newborn.

She is survived by her son, Peter Edward Botting (Annie) of Taos, NM, her daughter, Mary Botting Picard (Joseph) of Hollywood, MD, and two granddaughters, Caroline Judith Nielsen-Botting of Taos, NM and Laura Evelyn Picard of Hollywood, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Judy Hole.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Burial is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.