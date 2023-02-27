McKay To Reopen Breton Bay Fine Wine And Spirits In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Former St. Mary’s County Commissioner, Thomas F. McKay has revealed plans on reopening Breton Bay Fine Wine and Spirits in Leonardtown.

On February 9, 2023, McKay requested a beer, wine, and liquor license including a 365-day beer and wine tasting permit from the St. Mary’s County Alcohol and Beverage Board. Both were approved 4-0.

Ever since closing the business alongside the McKay grocery store in July of 2022, after choosing not to renew his lease, McKay stated that he has received a lot of requests to reopen it.

McKay also plans on reopening the supermarket under new ownership in the summer. There will be a wall separating the liquor store and the supermarket.

Last year, McKay sold his Charlotte Hall and Hollywood grocery stores to Sean Earley, with the Hollywood location reopening as a Bradfords Neighborhood Market.

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin revealed that both the Leonardtown and Charlotte Hall locations will become Shoppers grocery stores.

Shoppers will also be returning to the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center in California, a previous McKay’s location as well.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com