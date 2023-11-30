MD Senate Poll: Trone Ahead, Would Extend Lead By Signing Term Limit Pledge

BALTIMORE – According to a new poll conducted by RMG Research, Congressman David Trone leads Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks by 20 points (45%-25%) in the upcoming Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. The poll also found that if Trone were to sign the U.S. Term Limits pledge in support of congressional term limits, his lead over Alsobrooks would expand to 42 points (59%-17%).

The statewide poll, which was conducted from November 15-17, found that 82 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in Maryland support term limits for Congress. While Trone has previously expressed support for the issue, Alsobrooks has not commented and neither candidate has yet signed the USTL pledge.

“The message from this poll is clear: Maryland voters are fed up with the broken status quo in Washington. They want term limits. ” said Nick Tomboulides, Executive Director of U.S. Term Limits, which commissioned the poll. “This presents an opportunity for either candidate to make inroads with voters by signing the pledge.”

The U.S. Term Limits pledge is not a self-limit. It only asks the signer to cosponsor and vote for a constitutional amendment applying limits of three House terms and two Senate terms to all of Congress.

The survey of 500 likely Democratic primary voters in Maryland was conducted online by RMG Research, Inc. from November 15-17 using a representative sample to reflect the state’s population of registered voters. It has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points. RMG Research is owned and operated by Scott Rasmussen, founder of Rasmussen Reports and co-founder of ESPN.

The Executive Summary for the poll may viewed HERE. For additional crosstabs, please contact U.S. Term Limits.