Scoping of Possible Regulations (Ideas Being Considered)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The department is scoping possible regulatory changes on the following topics:

Blue crabs — Addition of Juneteenth Holiday and Crab Pot Set Time Clarification

Oysters — Fees for Purchasing, Hauling, and Planting Fresh Oyster Shell

Gear — Projectile Gear

Penalties — Updates to Commercial and Recreational Penalty Systems (2022)

During the scoping process, the department gathers suggestions and ideas from stakeholders and others about how to solve a fishery problem or address a need.

The goal of scoping is to identify issues, potential impacts, and reasonable alternatives associated with the issues so that management actions can be developed.

Please visit our Changes to Fishing Regulations page for more information about what the department is considering and how to submit comments.

All comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2022.