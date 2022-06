SCOTLAND, Md. – While on the job, two interns, Abigail and Gabriela helped rescue a drowning osprey that got stuck in a pound net at Point Lookout.

The osprey got its talon stuck in part of the net.

They lifted the bird out of the net and into one of our boats. Then they took it ashore so it could rest and dry off.

After 15 minutes, the osprey flew off and seemed to be no worse for wear.

