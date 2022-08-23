Benedict Bridge- file photo

BENEDICT, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform routine maintenance on the MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road) Benedict Bridge over the Patuxent River on the Charles/Calvert County line this week.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, August 25, drivers should be prepared to stop for temporary bridge openings lasting no longer than typical for an average vessel’s passage.

The work is expected to be completed by late afternoon, weather permitting. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the upcoming work.

MDOT SHA contractor Covington Machine and Welding, of Annapolis, is performing the work.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes.

Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile device for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal.

Visit our homepage at roads.maryland.gov.

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.