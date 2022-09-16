WALDORF, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County.

Preliminary work began this week and the project is expected to be complete in December.

Crews will work nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday mornings, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, as needed. All work is weather permitting. The project includes:

improving traffic capacity and flow with an additional left turn lane on eastbound MD 228 (Berry Road) to northbound Western Parkway;

enhancing pedestrian access with construction of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant sidewalks and ramps, including related signal timing modifications;

improving concrete curbs and gutters, stormwater management facilities and storm pipes;

replacing storm drain inlets and pipes; and

installing new pavement markings and upgraded line striping.

MDOT SHA contractor Team Cam LLC, of Linthicum Heights, will perform the work. Customers who have questions about this project may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

Beginning October 1, 2022, the Move Over Law in Maryland will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals.

The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal or visit our home page at roads.maryland.gov.

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.