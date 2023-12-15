Maryland State Police – Aviation Command, Trooper 7

File photo

WALDORF, Md. – A mechanic was airlifted to a trauma center after suffering severe burns in a gasoline fire at the Ford Service Center in Waldorf.

The incident occurred on December 15, 2023, around 10:00 a.m., when emergency personnel responded to reports of a fire with injuries at the service center located at 2440 Crain Highway.

Upon arrival, crews found a 40-year-old male victim with burns on his hands, arms, and neck. A MEDEVAC was immediately requested for the burn victim.

Firefighters secured a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police – Aviation Command, Trooper 7. The burn victim was then airlifted to MedStar Trauma Center for treatment.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was notified and requested to the scene to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

