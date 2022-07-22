Michael Robert Guy, 44 of Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – According to police reports from the past week provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, one man was arrested on three separate occasions regarding various protective order violations.

On July 16, police responded to the 40000 block of Old Horse Landing Road for reports that Michael Robert Guy, 44 of Mechanicsville, had broken a court order. Further investigation by police determined that Guy had been at the victim’s property.

Guy was arrested and charged for being in violation of this protective order.

Then on July 18, Guy had reportedly made contact with the victim through social media. Police were called to make contact with the victim who provided the aforementioned social media posts being sent by Guy.

Guy’s protective order stated that he was not allowed to harass or contact the victim, and it was later determined that these social media posts violated that order.

He was arrested and charged soon after, once again for violating the protective order, as well as harassment.

Then, on July 19, the victim had once again contacted law enforcement over Guy’s continued attempted contact through social media, despite his previous arrests.

Police reviewed the victim’s evidence and determined that Guy was once again going against the court order.

Finally, for the third time in a single week, Guy was arrested and charged with violating a protective order, and harassment.

A court date has been tentatively set for Guy on September 12, 2022.

Guy is currently being held on a no bond status.

