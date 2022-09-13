Mechanicsville Man Arrested With Handgun In Vehicle

Dustin Jacob Lagana

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, 2022, Deputy Marsch responded to the 21700 block of South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located running, with the blinker on, and the operator asleep inside.

The operator was identified as Dustin Jacob Lagana, age 24 of Mechanicsville. Lagana exhibited signs of impairment and a bottle of alcohol was located inside the vehicle.

Lagana was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and a search of the vehicle yielded a handgun in the center console, and two extended magazines were located on the floorboard.

Lagana was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and handgun in vehicle.

