Mechanicsville VFD Announces 2022 Santa Run Schedule

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be bringing Santa Claus into your Neighborhood through the dates of December 2 to December 17. Santa will be riding on a big red firetruck sleigh! An Ambulance will occasionally lead, playing Christmas songs on their PA system.
Santa Runs will begin between 5:30 – 6:30 PM and may last up until 9:00 PM. We ask that if you live in a small court or cul-de-sac, please come to the road that intersects your street when you hear music and sirens. Our crews will cover the streets listed below.
Please check the following schedule to see if Santa Claus will be available in your subdivision. Unfortunately, we are not able to cover every street and road in our first due area.
If you have any questions, please contact Station 2 at (301) 884-4709 or click here to e-mail us. On behalf of the Officers and Members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, we thank you for your support and wish everyone a very Safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
2022 Schedule
(Subject to Change, Check Daily)
Friday, December 2
Cox Drive
Beverly Drive
Asher Road
Mill Seat Drive
Newlands Street
Oxley Drive
Tanyard Drive
Yowaiski Mill Road
Bosse Drive
W Lakeland Drive
E Lakeland Drive
Tin Top School Road
Marjon Court
Aviation Yacht Club Road
Cresent Lane
Sycamore Drive
Hills Drive
Golf Course Drive
Army Navy Drive
Shenandoah Drive
Saturday. December 3
Mechanicsville Road
Feather Court
Guy Farm Road
Avonlea Court
Green Gables Court
Zane Court
Erin Drive
Lawrence Adams Drive
Frischoltz Court
Harrow Hills Court
Sunday, December 4
Baptist Church Road
Burning Oaks Drive
Holly Bank Drive
Hidden Acres Court
Majestic Oak Court
T Wood Drive
John Wayne Court
True Grit Court
George Drive
Troy Court
Timothy Court
Mt Sterling Court
East Cusic Court
West Cusic Court
Thursday, December 8
Birch Manor Circle
Birch Manor Drive
Marion Drive
Forest Hall Drive
St. Thomas Drive
Foley Mattingly Road
Jacqueline Street
Abigail Lane
Grandview Street
Grandview Haven Drive
Laurel Circle
Festoon Ct.
Woodside Ct
Friday, December 9
Old Village Road
St. Marys Avenue
Harrisburg Court
Cedar View Court
Hidden Pond Court
Reeves Road
WAWA
Valley Wood Court
Ben Oaks Drive
Claires Drive
Persimmon Creek Road
Flora Corner Road
MultiFlora Court
Hancock Drive
Hill Street
Ellen Court
Saturday, December 10
Livingston Drive
Barbara Court
Dandelion Drive
Steven Court
Shannon Court
Greenhead Drive
4 Seasons Drive
Hill and Dale Drive
Autumnwood Drive
Parlett Morgan Road
Sunday, December 11
Charlotte Hall Road
Gershwin Road
Bach Drive
Handel Drive
Mohawk Drive
Mt. Wolf Road *To where the pavement ends only*
Indian Creek Drive
Iroquois Lane
Chappelear Drive
Pleasant View Drive
Vinessa Court
Thursday, December 15
Chicjasaw Place
Eldorado Farm Lane
Edinborough Drive
Laurel Ridge Drive
Jennifer Drive
Arlington Drive
Wanda Lane
Friday, December 16
Golden Beach Road, Starting at the “T”
Oak Acres Drive
Hickory Drive
Donna Drive
Cheryl Court
Huntt Road
Dudley Road
Suite Landing Road
Summit Hill Drive
Thomas Drive
Pocahontas Drive
Hiawatha Court
Oak Road
Jarell Drive
Gunther Court
Mason Drive
Vincent Circle
Saturday, December 17
Golden Beach Road
Therese Circle
Daniel Circle
Dogwood Circle
Birch Circle
Crosswoods Drive
Dockser Drive
Shore View Drive
Waterview Drive
Wolfe Drive
Burton Road
Bay Drive
Washington Road
Beach Drive
Duke Road
Adams Road
Sunday, December 18
No Santa Run
Drive Thru Christmas Party
5 PM – 7 PM