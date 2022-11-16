Mechanicsville VFD Announces 2022 Santa Run Schedule

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be bringing Santa Claus into your Neighborhood through the dates of December 2 to December 17. Santa will be riding on a big red firetruck sleigh! An Ambulance will occasionally lead, playing Christmas songs on their PA system.

Santa Runs will begin between 5:30 – 6:30 PM and may last up until 9:00 PM. We ask that if you live in a small court or cul-de-sac, please come to the road that intersects your street when you hear music and sirens. Our crews will cover the streets listed below.

Please check the following schedule to see if Santa Claus will be available in your subdivision. Unfortunately, we are not able to cover every street and road in our first due area.

If you have any questions, please contact Station 2 at (301) 884-4709 or click here to e-mail us. On behalf of the Officers and Members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, we thank you for your support and wish everyone a very Safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

2022 Schedule

(Subject to Change, Check Daily)

Friday, December 2

Cox Drive

Beverly Drive

Asher Road

Mill Seat Drive

Newlands Street

Oxley Drive

Tanyard Drive

Yowaiski Mill Road

Bosse Drive

W Lakeland Drive

E Lakeland Drive

Tin Top School Road

Marjon Court

Aviation Yacht Club Road

Cresent Lane

Sycamore Drive

Hills Drive

Golf Course Drive

Army Navy Drive

Shenandoah Drive

Saturday. December 3

Mechanicsville Road

Feather Court

Guy Farm Road

Avonlea Court

Green Gables Court

Zane Court

Erin Drive

Lawrence Adams Drive

Frischoltz Court

Harrow Hills Court



Sunday, December 4

Baptist Church Road

Burning Oaks Drive

Holly Bank Drive

Hidden Acres Court

Majestic Oak Court

T Wood Drive

John Wayne Court

True Grit Court

George Drive

Troy Court

Timothy Court

Mt Sterling Court

East Cusic Court

West Cusic Court

Thursday, December 8

Birch Manor Circle

Birch Manor Drive

Marion Drive

Forest Hall Drive

St. Thomas Drive

Foley Mattingly Road

Jacqueline Street

Abigail Lane

Grandview Street

Grandview Haven Drive

Laurel Circle

Festoon Ct.

Woodside Ct

Friday, December 9

Old Village Road

St. Marys Avenue

Harrisburg Court

Cedar View Court

Hidden Pond Court

Reeves Road

WAWA

Valley Wood Court

Ben Oaks Drive

Claires Drive

Persimmon Creek Road

Flora Corner Road

MultiFlora Court

Hancock Drive

Hill Street

Ellen Court



Saturday , December 10

Livingston Drive

Barbara Court

Dandelion Drive

Steven Court

Shannon Court

Greenhead Drive

4 Seasons Drive

Hill and Dale Drive

Autumnwood Drive

Parlett Morgan Road

Sunday, December 11

Charlotte Hall Road

Gershwin Road

Bach Drive

Handel Drive

Mohawk Drive

Mt. Wolf Road *To where the pavement ends only*

Indian Creek Drive

Iroquois Lane

Chappelear Drive

Pleasant View Drive

Vinessa Court



Thursday , December 15

Chicjasaw Place

Eldorado Farm Lane

Edinborough Drive

Laurel Ridge Drive

Jennifer Drive

Arlington Drive

Wanda Lane

Friday, December 16

Golden Beach Road, Starting at the “T”

Oak Acres Drive

Hickory Drive

Donna Drive

Cheryl Court

Huntt Road

Dudley Road

Suite Landing Road

Summit Hill Drive

Thomas Drive

Pocahontas Drive

Hiawatha Court

Oak Road

Jarell Drive

Gunther Court

Mason Drive

Vincent Circle



Saturday, December 17

Golden Beach Road

Therese Circle

Daniel Circle

Dogwood Circle

Birch Circle

Crosswoods Drive

Dockser Drive

Shore View Drive

Waterview Drive

Wolfe Drive

Burton Road

Bay Drive

Washington Road

Beach Drive

Duke Road

Adams Road



Sunday, December 18

No Santa Run

Drive Thru Christmas Party

5 PM – 7 PM