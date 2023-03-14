Mechanicsville Woman Wanted For Leaving Residential Treatment Facility

Karen Anne Granville

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Karen Anne Granville, age 34 of Mechanicsville, for absconding from an authorized residential treatment facility on March 10, 2023.

Prior to treatment, Granville was being held in the custody of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status for Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Theft Scheme; Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 and Robbery.

Anyone with information on Granville’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email joseph.bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.