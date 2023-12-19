MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces December SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today we’re celebrating team members Francis D. and Vivian M., recently honored as our December SPIRIT Award winners!

Francis, Environmental Services, was praised for being a go-to colleague who fully embraces the concept of teamwork. Whenever he’s needed, he answers the call. He’s especially appreciated for his work on night shift, when he does not hesitate to assist coworkers or clean other locations to ensure hospital operations continue smoothly. Thank you, Francis!

Vivian, Population & Community Health, recently went above and beyond to connect a patient experiencing homelessness to needed community support. When only nighttime shelter stays were available to the patient, Vivian worked with a neighboring county to secure a spot that would ensure the individual was out of the cold all day long—and even arranged their transportation to get there. The patient followed up in gratitude, praising Vivian’s kindness and respect at a time when they were very scared.

Join us in congratulating them both on a job well done!