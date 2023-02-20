MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces February SPIRIT Award Winners

Jessica B. and Ryan T. have been named our SPIRIT Award winners for February!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Let’s celebrate: Jessica B. and Ryan T. have been named our SPIRIT Award winners for February! These associates were nominated by their coworkers for going above and beyond for others.

Jessica, an outpatient case management nurse with the Population & Community Health team, recently worked with a patient who was reluctant to take any new medications due to potential side effects.

She patiently reviewed the patient’s medications with them and took additional steps to ensure their allergies were well documented. Her commitment to thorough communication ensured the patient felt safe and confident taking their prescriptions moving forward.

Ryan, a maintenance mechanic in our Facilities department, was honored for his professionalism and compassion. He was called to assist with a patient need related to medical equipment usage.

Ryan was very thorough, taking the time to ensure the patient and their spouse were comfortable operating the item themselves. They were so thankful for his help.

Thank you both for putting the patient first. You make us