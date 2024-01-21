MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces January 2024 SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today we’re excited to celebrate our January SPIRIT Award winners, Christine and Kacey!

Christine, mammography coordinator in Imaging, Cardiology & Neurology, was honored for consistently stepping into any shoes needed to help patients, colleagues, and providers. On a daily basis, she creates a unique workflow of appointment slots to accommodate as many patient needs as possible. Christine is always willing to learn, and has also offered her medical assistant skills to ensure certain biopsies are completed as scheduled. Her hard work is much appreciated!

Kacey, Pharmacy technician, has become the “go-to” person for Pyxis, our medication administration system at MedStar St. Mary’s. Recently she spearheaded upgrade and optimization initiatives and continues to lead the project—a huge task that has seen her go above and beyond to ensure others are minimally impacted. Team members are very grateful for her dedication and commitment.

Thank you both for all you do. Congratulations!