LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in celebrating our July SPIRIT Award winners, Victoria K. and Sonia M.! These associates were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond for others.

Victoria, a nurse on Telemetry, was instrumental in ensuring a patient’s last wishes—to experience the sunset and sunrise—were honored. Tori provided a window view to the patient at all times, also coordinating with the care team so they could be outside with their family to experience a sunny day. Her SPIRIT values are always on full display!

Sonia, a scheduler on the Patient Access team, recently showed extreme commitment to getting a patient safely scheduled for an MRI. She communicated with the patient and provider with a safety-first approach, and her diligence ensured the individual received timely treatment. She is always known to exhibit our SPIRIT values in her daily work.

Congratulations to you both, and thank you!