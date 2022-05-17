MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Nurse Technician Receives Elinor Peabody Award Of Excellence

Julie Bardales

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – We’re excited to celebrate nurse technician Julie Bardales, who was recently honored with the Elinor Peabody Award of Excellence—frequently called the Associate of the Year!

Mimi Novello, MD, MBA, FACEP, president and chief medical officer, made the announcement at the beginning of #HospitalWeek last week.

A St. Mary’s native and College of Southern Maryland graduate, Julie has worked at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for nearly a decade.

She is known for her outstanding care and dedication as a nurse tech in the Emergency Department (ED).

“It is the level of compassion she gives to her patients that sets her apart,” said Dr. Novello. “But it is not only her patients she cares for—Julie constantly pitches in to help wherever she can, whenever needed.”

Your hard work and kind heart make an impact every day, Julie.

Thank you for all you do to make our hospital and community a better place.

Join us in congratulating our new Associate of the Year!