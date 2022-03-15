LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in welcoming surgeon Sameer Alrefai, MD. Dr. Alrefai is board certified in general surgery and fellowship-trained in minimally invasive, bariatric, and gastrointestinal surgery. He is now seeing patients at our Outpatient Pavilion.

Dr. Alrefai earned his medical degree from Jordan University of Science and Technology in Jordan. After completing his residency at Montefiore Medical Center, the university hospital for Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, he went on to complete his fellowship at Virginia Commonwealth University. He comes to MedStar St. Mary’s from Sentara Halifax General Surgery, and was previously an associate professor of surgery at Liberty University.

Patients are welcomed for a wide range of surgical needs. Visit https://bit.ly/3KAolXS to learn more, or call 240-434-4088 for appointments.