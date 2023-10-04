Meet Benne Mo-Neigh, The Horse That Can Paint!

Credit: Freedom Hill Horse Rescue

OWINGS, Md. – Freedom Hill Horse Rescue is a 501(3) nonprofit organization that saves neglected, abused, and unwanted horses that are typically difficult to adopt. These horses are often older, have sustained injuries, or develop chronic diseases.

“Because most cannot be ridden or medical treatment is beyond the reach of many people, these gentle souls often find themselves at auction or on a trailer to the slaughterhouse. It doesn’t have to be this way,” Freedom Hill told The BayNet. “Older, injured, and well-managed horses still have a lot of love to give and deserve to live a life with dignity and compassion. These horses, after rehabilitation and healing, often become amazing healers themselves to the people they encounter through our Equine Assisted Educational and Community Outreach Programs, as well as our visitors and volunteers.”

A perfect example of this would be a horse named Benne Mo-Neigh, who has a unique talent for painting!

In July of 2022, Benne arrived at Freedom Hill Horse Rescue following the passing of his owner of 19 years. Benne was also diagnosed with Cushing’s Disease in 2020. Also called PPID or Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction, Cushing’s Disease is a fairly common disease among horses over the age of 20. The condition causes an elevated glucose level in the blood or insulin resistance. Due to this, Freedom Hill volunteers must monitor Benne’s sugar and starch intake.

One of Freedom Hill’s volunteers, Lili, thought of training Benne to paint when she noticed he was a little nippy and often seemed bored.

Credit: Freedom Hill Horse Rescue

“She started by putting cardboard in front of him and rewarding him when he touched it with his nose. Then she asked him to take a paintbrush in his mouth, and when he would hold onto it, she would reward him. Next, she put water on the paintbrush and held up a canvas, and each time Benne would touch the canvas with the paintbrush in his mouth, she would reward him,” stated Freedom Hill. “From there, she would mix up some colors of paint, and Benne would move his head up and down and side to side, creating brush strokes on the canvas with the paint. And he received, you guessed it, a reward for doing that! Now he will reach for the brush when Lili asks if he is ready and will paint a masterpiece in no time.”

Since he started painting, Benne has produced 17 beautiful pieces. Freedom Hill even decided to sell his work to help raise funds. Benne’s first batch of paintings sold out entirely and raised $1,700!

Benne has already begun working on his second launch of paintings. If you would like to acquire one of these masterpieces, you will have a chance at Freedom Hill’s annual fundraiser, Spirits & Steeds!

Spirits & Steeds will be held on October 14th, 2023, from 1-6 PM. The event is a family-friendly Fall tasting event. Adults can purchase drink tickets and taste from 15 various tasting vendors from breweries, wineries, and distilleries all over Maryland. They also have tickets for general admission for those who may not want to take part in the tasting. There will be over 60 local vendors, four food trucks, Meet & greets with the horses, Live music from the Nightlife band, children’s Horse rides, and a family fun zone with games, activities, and crafts for all ages. To kick off the festivities, they will have a performance from the O’Grady Quinlan Academy of Irish Dance from 1-2 p.m.

If you want to learn more about Spirits & Steeds and purchase tickets, click here.

Credit: Freedom Horse Rescue

When asked what their favorite part about working at Freedom Hill was, Ashley Phillips, the Events Coordinator and Feed Shift Volunteer said it’s the outcome.

“We see Horses come into the rescue from all different situations, some worse than others. Your heart melts to think of the pain they must feel but cannot speak to tell you. Freedom Hill gives them a voice and a chance to live free again,” Phillips told The BayNet. “When I arrive for my feed shifts at Freedom Hill, It’s an instant calm from the everyday craziness that life can give you. These horses know we are helping them, and they give the love back to us. You hear a whinny, or you get nudged by one of them while feeding them; you know they are thanking you and letting you know they love you back. I serve as the events coordinator because when we are successful in planning community-involved events, we not only raise the funds to be able to help more horses, but we also show the community just how magnificent these creatures are.”

To keep up with Freedom Hill, click here to follow them on Facebook.

