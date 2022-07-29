Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To Historic Heights

BALTIMORE – The jackpot and the nation’s excitement are building in advance of the July 29 Mega Millions drawing with the news that the jackpot amount has been increased to $1.28 billion.

If the jackpot is won tonight, it would be the second-largest in Mega Millions history and third-largest overall in U.S. lottery history. And if the lucky winner is from Maryland, it would be the largest prize the Maryland Lottery has ever awarded, topping the $731.1 million Powerball jackpot won in Lonaconing on a ticket sold in January 2021.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Tennessee in mid-April. Since that time, tens of thousands of non-jackpot winning tickets have been sold in Maryland across the game’s nine prize tiers.

The jackpot roll produced a $1 million second-tier winner on a ticket sold in Rising Sun for the May 24 drawing. The jackpot roll has also delivered 25 third-tier winning tickets worth a base prize of $10,000.

Some of those players multiplied their prizes with the Megaplier option, including a Mitchellville resident who won $40,000 on a ticket sold in Upper Marlboro.

Mega Millions tickets are $2. Adding the Megaplier option for an additional $1 will multiple any prizes except for the jackpot.

The deadline to buy winning tickets for the big jackpot is 10:45 p.m. on July 29, and the drawing is held at 11 p.m. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

