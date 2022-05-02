Michelle Ann Jordan, 68 of California, MD passed away on April 19, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on August 19, 1953 in Fairfield, CT to the late Thomas Joseph Carroll and Gertrude Marie Morgan.

Michelle married her loving husband, Fred Raymond Jordan on October 23, 1997 in Lusby, MD. Her strong work ethic began at the young age of 18 and she worked for various government contractors, most recently as a Security Specialist for ASEC Corp until she retired in 2015.

Michelle loved to travel, work in her flower gardens and bake for her friends and family. A dedicated outdoor enthusiast she was always up for a road trip. She loved to camp, backpack, mountain bike, road bike and she fished all over the country but she enjoyed cooking with her grandchildren the most.

She is survived by her husband, Ray; her children, Noreen Procaccini (Andrew) of Eagleville, PA and Elizabeth Quade of California, MD; her step-children, Tina Blakely (Brian) of Coatesville, PA, Sandra Jordan of West Chester, PA, and Wayne Jordan (Rhonda) of Chandler, AZ; her siblings, Thomas Carroll (Nina), William Carroll, Raymond Carroll (Joan), Brian Carroll (Kathy), Dennis Carroll, Kathleen Goldcamp (Frank), and Noreen Dow (Randy); her sisters-in-law, Carole Carroll and Linda Carroll, and her brother-in-law, Mark Tanner; her grandchildren, Greyson, Brady, Tony, Thomas, Liam, Abigail, Jordan, Austin, Indiana, and Sylas. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Olivia Martin and her siblings, Richard Carroll, Diane Tanner, and Christopher Carroll.

The family will receive friends on April 30, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Joe Orlando, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Private interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Pallbearers will be Zac Ferra, Mark Truesdale, Liam Blakely, Wayne Jordan, Austin Reichert, and Tony Quade.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark Street, Ste. 3550, Chicago, IL 60601-3333.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.