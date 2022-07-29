LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The longstanding Millison Plaza shopping center, which has been a fixture of commerce in the Lexington Park area for over 50 years, has been sold to Atlantic Realty Group for an undisclosed sum.

The sale includes multiple businesses in the 17.8-acre property, including Big Lots, St. Mary’s County Gymnastics center, Showtime Deli, and AMC Lexington Park 6.

During a business meeting on July 12th, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Mike Hewitt alluded that the sale of Millison Plaza could bring an extensive influx of commercial businesses to the area.

Hewitt described Atlantic Realty as a “very interesting group,” that “specializes in purchasing these types of locations” during the meeting.

“They’ve shown us several ‘befores-and-afters’ of properties they’ve done in Baltimore City, Baltimore County,” Hewitt said. “But they have big plans.”

Hewitt went on to say Atlantic Realty Group has some ties to a “national grocer they’re going to try to bring into Lexington Park.”

Along with zoning for more commercial businesses in the area, Hewitt also claimed that the developer has plans to renovate existing businesses, update exterior facades, and implement improvements that could help ease the flow of traffic in the area.

Hewitt claimed that the “aggressive plans” of the developers could also potentially bring more townhomes and condominiums into the area.

Atlantic Realty and Mike Hewitt were unable to be reached for additional questions.

