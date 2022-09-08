LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the location of a missing person.
SMCSO put out the following notification in regards to their search for a missing 17-year-old:
“Seeking missing person Dayton Lozada hispanic male 04/20/05 5’06” 135 last seen in the Lexington Park area.”
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lozada are asked to contact police immediately.
This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.