LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person: James T. Tawney Sr, 59y/o white male. Last seen: Lexington Park on 06/27/22 at 8:15pm.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate James Tawney, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at:

301-475-8008.