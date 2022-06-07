MISSING PERSON: Denise Diane D'Angelo, Age 50; Last Seen in Chesapeake Beach

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Diane D’Angelo, age 50.

D’Angelo is described as a white female with blue eyes, blonde/strawberry colored hair, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 90 lbs.

Last seen in the Chesapeake Beach, MD area.

Anyone with information in regards to D’Angelo is asked to please contact Detective M. Mudd at Michael.Mudd@calvertcountymd.gov at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2469

Continue to follow for updates.

