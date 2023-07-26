MISSING PERSON: George Edward Hartman, Age 84; Last Seen In Calvert County

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – On behalf of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, a Silver Alert is being issued for a missing 84 year old white male.

Missing Subject: George Edward Hartman, white male, 84 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 lbs., bald, brown eyes. tattoo right arm (Falcon & F16 Jet)

tattoo Left Thigh ( US Navy Anchor)

Clothing: Blue collared shirt / Polo

Vehicle: 2016 WHITE KIA Sorento

License: Pennsylvania vanity Tag USAFF16

Last Seen: 7/26/2023 at 940 a.m. in Calvert County, MD

Contact: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800, or 911