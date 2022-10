MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Memory Calise Bethea, B-F-17 years of age(pictured right).. She may be traveling with associate Treasure Nikole Menna (W-F-18 years of age) (pictured left).

She was last seen in the area of Mechanicsville in a gold Honda sedan.

Anyone with information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Please share and continue to follow for updates.