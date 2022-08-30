MISSING: Peyton Butler; Age 16; Last Seen August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the area of 33 West Street, Peyton Butler (W/M DOB 06/04/2006), the above pictured male was dropped off by his guardians to complete job applications.

Mr. Butler informed his guardians that he would call them when he is ready to be picked up.

Mr. Butler never called his guardians and his phone is dead/turned off.

Mr. Butler was last seen wearing a white in color t-shirt, dark blue jeans with

holes in them, and multicolored Nike shoes.

Mr. Butler has a tattoo of a cross on the upper part of his right arm.

If Mr. Butler is located, please contact Detective Kreft at askreft@annapolis.gov or 443-510-6947